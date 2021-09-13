Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.09.2021

13 September

Montag, 13. September 2021

The KLF
Elvis On The Radio, Steel Guitar In My Soul
Album: Chill Out

Sylvie
Sylvie
EP

Shire T
London. Paris. Berlin.
Album: Tomorrow´s People

Carlos Nilmmns & Keter Darker
What it is (Paris Chill Mix)
Album: Carlos Nilmmns & Friends EP

Appleblim, Deadbeat, Shackleton
Bladed Shogun (Deadbeat Remix)
Album: Dub Conference vol 1

Common
Imagine ft PJ
Album: A Beautiful Revolution Pt 2

Douaa
Haditouni
Album: V.A. Habibi Funk Eclectic Selection Of The Music of The Arabic World, Pt 2

Fentom ft. Space Exposure
Gravity Drive
Album: Trichotillomania EP

F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm
Raw Chef
Album: 2X1=4

Plàsi
Far From Home

Thom Yorke feat. Radiohead
Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)

Vashti Bunyan
Train Song
Album: Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind


0