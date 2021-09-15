Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Von: Barbara Streidl

Stand: 15.09.2021

15 September

Mittwoch, 15. September 2021

Reb Fountain
Beastie
Single

Courtney Barnett
Rae Street
Single

Moritz Krämer
Beweisen
Die traurigen Hummer

Last Days of April
Alone
Even The Good Days Are Bad

Goat Girl
Navegar
Navegar

Hole
Gold Dust Woman
The crow - City of angels - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or revolution
Die Gruppe

Peter Licht
Dämonen
Single

Julia Heart
Saudale
Saudale

Katy Kirby
Cool Dry Place
Cool Dry Place

Lump
Animal
Animal

First Aid Kit
Chelsea Hotel #2
Who by fire live tribute to Leonard Cohen


