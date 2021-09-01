Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Von: Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 01.09.2021

01 September

Mittwoch, 01. September 2021

illuminati hotties & Buck Meek
u v v p
Let Me Do One More

Big Thief
Little Things
Single

GLOR1A
Sad Surveillance, Pt. 1
METAL

Tune-Yards
hold yourself. (L'Rain Remix)
-

L'Rain
Two Face
Fatigue

PinkPantheress
Just for me
Single

Big Red Machine, Naeem
Easy to Sabotage
How Long Do You Think Its Gonna Last

Naeem, Swamp Dogg, Justin Vernon
Simulation
Startisha

Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
Exile
folklore

Indigo De Souza
Real Pain
Any Shape You Take

Django Django
Under Fire
Single


