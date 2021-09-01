Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Mittwoch, 01. September 2021

illuminati hotties & Buck Meek

u v v p

Let Me Do One More

Big Thief

Little Things

Single

GLOR1A

Sad Surveillance, Pt. 1

METAL

Tune-Yards

hold yourself. (L'Rain Remix)

-

L'Rain

Two Face

Fatigue

PinkPantheress

Just for me

Single

Big Red Machine, Naeem

Easy to Sabotage

How Long Do You Think Its Gonna Last

Naeem, Swamp Dogg, Justin Vernon

Simulation

Startisha

Taylor Swift, Bon Iver

Exile

folklore

Indigo De Souza

Real Pain

Any Shape You Take