Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 04.08.2021 23:05 Uhr

04 August

Mittwoch, 04. August 2021

Geoff Muldaur
Boll Weevil Holler
Album: His Last Letter

Elliott Sharp’s Terraplane
Watcha Gonna Do
Album: Century

Lucinda Williams
Games People Play
Album: Lu’s Jukebox Vol. 2

Susanna & David Walumroed
Wrecking Ball
Album: Live

Connie Smith
To Pieces
Album: The Cry of the Hearts

The Flatlanders
Snowing On Raton
Album: Treasure of Love

The Flatlanders
She Belongs to Me
Album: Treasure of Love

Alasdair Roberts
I Had a Little Boat

Alasdair Roberts og Völvur
Nu rinner solen opp
Album: The Old Fabled River

Frode Haltli &Avant Folk
I Osten sim i Vesten (All over the place)
Album: II