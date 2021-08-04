Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
04. August
Mittwoch, 04. August 2021
Geoff Muldaur
Boll Weevil Holler
Album: His Last Letter
Elliott Sharp’s Terraplane
Watcha Gonna Do
Album: Century
Lucinda Williams
Games People Play
Album: Lu’s Jukebox Vol. 2
Susanna & David Walumroed
Wrecking Ball
Album: Live
Connie Smith
To Pieces
Album: The Cry of the Hearts
The Flatlanders
Snowing On Raton
Album: Treasure of Love
The Flatlanders
She Belongs to Me
Album: Treasure of Love
Alasdair Roberts
I Had a Little Boat
Alasdair Roberts og Völvur
Nu rinner solen opp
Album: The Old Fabled River
Frode Haltli &Avant Folk
I Osten sim i Vesten (All over the place)
Album: II