Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
28. Juni
Montag, 28. Juni 2021
SunPalace
Rude Movements
Album: Winning / Rude Movements
SunPalace
Rude Movements/ Moodyman Remix
Album: Rude Movements - The Remixes
Maurice
This is Acid
Album: Acid - Can You Jack? Chicago Acid and experimental House 1985 - 1995
Baby Ford
Crashing
Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991
Sly And Lovechild
The World According To Sly And Lovechild/ Andrew Weatherall Soul Of Europe Mix
Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991
Donn T feat. Georgia Ann Muldrow
Can't Let Go
Album: Can't Let Go
The Randy Watson Experience und Donn T
Morning Bell
Album: Songs With Radio Heads
Kenny Cox
Beyond the dream
Album: DJ Amir Presents ‘Strata Records The Sound of Detroit’