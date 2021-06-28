Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 28.06.2021

28 Juni

Montag, 28. Juni 2021

SunPalace
Rude Movements
Album: Winning / Rude Movements

SunPalace
Rude Movements/ Moodyman Remix
Album: Rude Movements - The Remixes 

Maurice
This is Acid
Album: Acid - Can You Jack? Chicago Acid and experimental House 1985 - 1995 

Baby Ford
Crashing
Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991

Sly And Lovechild
The World According To Sly And Lovechild/ Andrew Weatherall Soul Of Europe Mix
Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991

Donn T feat. Georgia Ann Muldrow
Can't Let Go    
Album: Can't Let Go    

The Randy Watson Experience und Donn T
Morning Bell
Album: Songs With Radio Heads

Kenny Cox
Beyond the dream
Album: DJ Amir Presents ‘Strata Records The Sound of Detroit’


