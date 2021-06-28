Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 28. Juni 2021

SunPalace

Rude Movements

Album: Winning / Rude Movements

SunPalace

Rude Movements/ Moodyman Remix

Album: Rude Movements - The Remixes

Maurice

This is Acid

Album: Acid - Can You Jack? Chicago Acid and experimental House 1985 - 1995

Baby Ford

Crashing

Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991

Sly And Lovechild

The World According To Sly And Lovechild/ Andrew Weatherall Soul Of Europe Mix

Album: This Ain't Chicago - The Underground Sound Of UK House & Acid 1987-1991

Donn T feat. Georgia Ann Muldrow

Can't Let Go

Album: Can't Let Go

The Randy Watson Experience und Donn T

Morning Bell

Album: Songs With Radio Heads