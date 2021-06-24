Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 24.06.2021 23:05 Uhr

Mountain Goats
The Destruction of the Kola superdeep borehole tower
Album: Dark in here

Modest Mouse
The Sund hasn't left
Album: The golden Casket

Lucy Dacus
Cartwheel
Album: Home Video

Squirrel Flower
Deluge in the south
Album: Planet

Faye Webster
Cheers
Album: I know I'm funny haha

LoneLady
Fear Colours
Album: Former Things

John Grant
The Cruise Room
Album: Boy from Michigan

Fehler Kuti
The Price of Teilhabe
Album: Preofeeional People

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
Hastane Önü
Album: Dost 1

John Carroll Kirby
Rainmaker
Album: Septet

Tyler, the Creator
Lumberjack
Album: Call me if you get lost

Saweetie
Fast
Album: Pretty Bitch Music

Westbam/ ML feat, AfterLife 3000
White Boy
Album: Famous Last Songs


0