Playlist Roderich Fabian
24. Juni
Donnerstag, 24. Juni 2021
Mountain Goats
The Destruction of the Kola superdeep borehole tower
Album: Dark in here
Modest Mouse
The Sund hasn't left
Album: The golden Casket
Lucy Dacus
Cartwheel
Album: Home Video
Squirrel Flower
Deluge in the south
Album: Planet
Faye Webster
Cheers
Album: I know I'm funny haha
LoneLady
Fear Colours
Album: Former Things
John Grant
The Cruise Room
Album: Boy from Michigan
Fehler Kuti
The Price of Teilhabe
Album: Preofeeional People
Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek
Hastane Önü
Album: Dost 1
John Carroll Kirby
Rainmaker
Album: Septet
Tyler, the Creator
Lumberjack
Album: Call me if you get lost
Saweetie
Fast
Album: Pretty Bitch Music
Westbam/ ML feat, AfterLife 3000
White Boy
Album: Famous Last Songs