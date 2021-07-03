Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 03.07.2021 23:05 Uhr

03 Juli

Samstag, 03. Juli 2021

King Crimson
21st Century Schizoid Man
Album: Vrooom Vrooom

King Crimson
Three of a Perfect Pair
Album: Absent Lovers

Robert Fripp
God Save the Queen
Album: God Save the Queen

Robert Fripp
Ochre
Album: The League of Gentlemen

Black Midi
John L
Album: Cavalcade

King Crimson
Indiscipline
Album: Absent Lovers

Black Midi
Hogwash & Balderdash
Album: Cavalcade

Geoff Muldaur
Octet in Three Movements (His Last Letter) Mvt. III
Album: His Last Letter – the Amsterdam Project

Robert Fripp
Here comes the Flood
Album: Exposure