Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 03. Juni 2021

Liz Phair

Hey Lou

Album: Soberish

Rostam

Unfold

Album: Changeophobia

Greentea Peng

Revolution

Album: Man Man

João Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Adrian, Ali and Gregory

Album: JID 007

The Avalanches

I´m A Cuckoo (The Avalanches Remix Belle & Sebastian)

Album: Since I Left You (20 years Edition)

Tom Morello

Natural´s Not in It ft Serj Tankian

Album: V.A. The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four

Japanese Breakfast

Savage Good Bye

Album: Jubilee

Yumbo

A House

Album: The Fruit of Errata

Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love

Friends In High Places

Album: Friends In High Places

Hanemoon

Not My Fault

Album: Last Thing I Heard

Hildegard

Jour 3

Album: Hildegard

Mycrotom

Iquitos Bird

Album: Ratiratiyo