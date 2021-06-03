Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 03.06.2021

03 Juni

Donnerstag, 03. Juni 2021

Liz Phair
Hey Lou
Album: Soberish

Rostam
Unfold
Album: Changeophobia

Greentea Peng
Revolution
Album: Man Man

João Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Adrian, Ali and Gregory
Album: JID 007

The Avalanches
I´m A Cuckoo (The Avalanches Remix Belle & Sebastian)
Album: Since I Left You (20 years Edition)

Tom Morello
Natural´s Not in It ft Serj Tankian
Album: V.A. The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four

Japanese Breakfast
Savage Good Bye
Album: Jubilee

Yumbo
A House
Album: The Fruit of Errata

Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love
Friends In High Places
Album: Friends In High Places

Hanemoon
Not My Fault
Album: Last Thing I Heard

Hildegard
Jour 3
Album: Hildegard

Mycrotom
Iquitos Bird
Album: Ratiratiyo

Lana Del Rey
Blue Banisters
Album: Blue Banisters


