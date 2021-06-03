Playlist Ralf Summer
03. Juni
Donnerstag, 03. Juni 2021
Liz Phair
Hey Lou
Album: Soberish
Rostam
Unfold
Album: Changeophobia
Greentea Peng
Revolution
Album: Man Man
João Donato, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Adrian, Ali and Gregory
Album: JID 007
The Avalanches
I´m A Cuckoo (The Avalanches Remix Belle & Sebastian)
Album: Since I Left You (20 years Edition)
Tom Morello
Natural´s Not in It ft Serj Tankian
Album: V.A. The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four
Japanese Breakfast
Savage Good Bye
Album: Jubilee
Yumbo
A House
Album: The Fruit of Errata
Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love
Friends In High Places
Album: Friends In High Places
Hanemoon
Not My Fault
Album: Last Thing I Heard
Hildegard
Jour 3
Album: Hildegard
Mycrotom
Iquitos Bird
Album: Ratiratiyo
Lana Del Rey
Blue Banisters
Album: Blue Banisters