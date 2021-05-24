Playlist Roderich Fabian
24. Mai
Montag, 24. Mai 2021
Bob Dylan
Forever young
Planet Waves
Bob Dylan
Love minus Zero / No Limit
Bringing it all back home
Bob Dylan
Don't think twice, it's alright
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
It's alright Ma, I'm only bleeding
Suterranean Homesick Blues
Bob Dylan
With God on our side
The Times they are a-changing
Bob Dylan
Highway 61 Revisited
Highway 61 Revisited
Bob Dylan
Absolutely sweet Marie
Blonde on Blonde
Bob Dylan
Lily; Rosemary & the Jack of Hearts
Blood on the Tracks
Bob Dylan
Time passes slowly
New orning
Bob Dylan
The Times they are a-changing
The Times they are a-changing
Bob Dylan
I'll be your baby tonight
Nashville Skyline