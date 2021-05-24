Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 24.05.2021

24 Mai

Montag, 24. Mai 2021

Bob Dylan
Forever young
Planet Waves

Bob Dylan
Love minus Zero / No Limit
Bringing it all back home

Bob Dylan
Don't think twice, it's alright
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan
It's alright Ma, I'm only bleeding
Suterranean Homesick Blues

Bob Dylan
With God on our side
The Times they are a-changing

Bob Dylan
Highway 61 Revisited
Highway 61 Revisited

Bob Dylan
Absolutely sweet Marie
Blonde on Blonde

Bob Dylan
Lily; Rosemary & the Jack of Hearts
Blood on the Tracks

Bob Dylan
Time passes slowly
New orning

Bob Dylan
The Times they are a-changing
The Times they are a-changing

Bob Dylan
I'll be your baby tonight
Nashville Skyline


0