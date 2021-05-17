Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 17.05.2021

Emma-Jean Thackray
Say Something
Say Something

Joe Armon-Jones
Pray
Pray

Nubiyan Twist feat Ego Ella May
24-7
Freedom Fables

Nubiyan Twist feat Pat Thomas
Ma Wonka
Freedom Fables

Tony Allen
Secret Agent
Secret Agent

Tony Allen feat. Lava La Rue
One Inna Million
There Is No End

Tony Allen
There's no end
There Is No End

Sons of Kemet feat. Joshua Idehen
Field Negus
Black to the Future

Sons of Kemet
In Rememberance Of Those Fallen
Black to the Future

Sons of Kemet
Think of Hope
Black to the Future

Sons of Kemet
Envision Yourself Levitating
Black to the Future


1