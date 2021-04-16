Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 12. Mai 2021

Jayda G

All I Need

Album: DJ Kicks Compilation

GusGus

Love is Alone feat. John Grant

Album: Mobile Home

John Grant

Rhetorical Figure

Album: Boy from Michigan

DEVO

Uncontrollable Urge

Album: Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Sons of Kemet

Inner Babylon

Album: Burn

Sons of Kemet

To Never Forget The Source

Album: Black to the Future

Anika

Finger Pies

Album: Single

LUMP

Animal

Album: Animal

Rostam

From the Back of a Car

Album: Changephobia

Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam Batmanglij

In a Black OUt

Album: I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

Leonard Cohen

The Stranger Song

Album: Songs of Leonard Cohen

Kevin Morby

Dumcane

Album: Single