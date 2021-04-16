Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
12. Mai
Mittwoch, 12. Mai 2021
Jayda G
All I Need
Album: DJ Kicks Compilation
GusGus
Love is Alone feat. John Grant
Album: Mobile Home
John Grant
Rhetorical Figure
Album: Boy from Michigan
DEVO
Uncontrollable Urge
Album: Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
Sons of Kemet
Inner Babylon
Album: Burn
Sons of Kemet
To Never Forget The Source
Album: Black to the Future
Anika
Finger Pies
Album: Single
LUMP
Animal
Album: Animal
Rostam
From the Back of a Car
Album: Changephobia
Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam Batmanglij
In a Black OUt
Album: I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
Leonard Cohen
The Stranger Song
Album: Songs of Leonard Cohen
Kevin Morby
Dumcane
Album: Single
Waxahatchee
LIght of a Clear Blue Morning
Album: Saint Cloud + 3