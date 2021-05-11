Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 11.05.2021 23:05 Uhr

11 Mai

Dienstag, 11. Mai 2021

CHAI
Let's love
Album: Single

Bull
Disco Living
Album: Discover Effortless Living

Teenage Fanclub
Back In The Day
Album: Endless Arcade

Girl In Red
You Sutpid Bitch
Album: If I could make it go quiet

Dodie
Special Girl
Album: Build a problem

The Animals
It's my life
Album: Single

Remember Sports
Coffee Machine
Album: Like a stone

Jeff Rosenstock
No Time
Album: Noe Dream

Jeff Rosenstock
No time to skank
Album: Ska Dream

Sons Of Kemet
To never forget the source
Album: Black to the future

LUMP
Animal
Album: Single

Freedom Fry
Le pont zéro
Album: Single

Water From Your Eyes
Your Quotations
Album: Single

Leyya
Am I even real?
Album: Single

Marco Kleebauer
All my life
Album: Single

Shelter Boy
Calm me down
Album: Single


