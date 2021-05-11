Playlist Achim Bogdahn
11. Mai
Dienstag, 11. Mai 2021
CHAI
Let's love
Album: Single
Bull
Disco Living
Album: Discover Effortless Living
Teenage Fanclub
Back In The Day
Album: Endless Arcade
Girl In Red
You Sutpid Bitch
Album: If I could make it go quiet
Dodie
Special Girl
Album: Build a problem
The Animals
It's my life
Album: Single
Remember Sports
Coffee Machine
Album: Like a stone
Jeff Rosenstock
No Time
Album: Noe Dream
Jeff Rosenstock
No time to skank
Album: Ska Dream
Sons Of Kemet
To never forget the source
Album: Black to the future
LUMP
Animal
Album: Single
Freedom Fry
Le pont zéro
Album: Single
Water From Your Eyes
Your Quotations
Album: Single
Leyya
Am I even real?
Album: Single
Marco Kleebauer
All my life
Album: Single
Shelter Boy
Calm me down
Album: Single