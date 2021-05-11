Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Dienstag, 11. Mai 2021

CHAI

Let's love

Album: Single

Bull

Disco Living

Album: Discover Effortless Living

Teenage Fanclub

Back In The Day

Album: Endless Arcade

Girl In Red

You Sutpid Bitch

Album: If I could make it go quiet

Dodie

Special Girl

Album: Build a problem

The Animals

It's my life

Album: Single

Remember Sports

Coffee Machine

Album: Like a stone

Jeff Rosenstock

No Time

Album: Noe Dream

Jeff Rosenstock

No time to skank

Album: Ska Dream

Sons Of Kemet

To never forget the source

Album: Black to the future

LUMP

Animal

Album: Single

Freedom Fry

Le pont zéro

Album: Single

Water From Your Eyes

Your Quotations

Album: Single

Leyya

Am I even real?

Album: Single

Marco Kleebauer

All my life

Album: Single