Playlist Ralf Summer
06. Mai
Donnerstag, 06. Mai 2021
New Order
The Perfect Kiss
Album: Education Entertainment Recreation (Live London Alexandra Palace)
Iceage
Vendetta
Album:Seek Shelter
Sophia Kennedy
Cat On My Tongue
Album: Monsters
Natalie Bergman
Talk To The Lord
Album: Mercy
Sufjan Stevens
Meditation II
Album: Convocations
Sufjan Stevens
Meditation X
Album: Convocations
Tony Allen
Tony's Praeludium
Album: There Is No End
Tony Allen
Cosmosis (feat Ben Okri & Skepta)
Album: There Is No End
Kasai Allstars
Baba Bende
Album: Black Ants alwys fly together, one Bangle makes no Sound
Maura & Fred Red
Salman Rushdie
Album: Grimus
Fatoni & Edgar Wasser
Realität
Album: Delirium
Squid
Paddling
Album: Bright Green Field
Iron & Wine
Elizabeth
Album: Archive Series Volume No. 5: Tallahassee
Laima
Home
Album: V.A. Deewee Foundations
Carlos Niño & Friends
Nightswimming
Album: More energy Fields, Current