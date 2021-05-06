Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 06. Mai 2021

New Order

The Perfect Kiss

Album: Education Entertainment Recreation (Live London Alexandra Palace)

Iceage

Vendetta

Album:Seek Shelter

Sophia Kennedy

Cat On My Tongue

Album: Monsters

Natalie Bergman

Talk To The Lord

Album: Mercy

Sufjan Stevens

Meditation II

Album: Convocations

Sufjan Stevens

Meditation X

Album: Convocations

Tony Allen

Tony's Praeludium

Album: There Is No End

Tony Allen

Cosmosis (feat Ben Okri & Skepta)

Album: There Is No End

Kasai Allstars

Baba Bende

Album: Black Ants alwys fly together, one Bangle makes no Sound

Maura & Fred Red

Salman Rushdie

Album: Grimus

Fatoni & Edgar Wasser

Realität

Album: Delirium

Squid

Paddling

Album: Bright Green Field

Iron & Wine

Elizabeth

Album: Archive Series Volume No. 5: Tallahassee

Laima

Home

Album: V.A. Deewee Foundations