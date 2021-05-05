Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 05.05.2021 23:05 Uhr

05 Mai

Mittwoch, 05. Mai 2021

Cat Power
Stuck inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues again

Laura Marling
A hard rain's a-gonna fall

PJ Harvey
Highway 61 Revisited
Album: Rid of me

Chrissie Hynde
I shall be released

Chrissie Hynde & James Walbourne
I can make it through

Hole
It's all over now, baby blue

Emmylou Harris
Every Grain of sand

Nina Simone
Just like a woman

Bettye LaVette
Most of the time

Miley Cyrus
You’re gonna make me lonesome when you go

Patti Smith
Wicked Messenger

Cassandra Wilson
Lay Lady Lay