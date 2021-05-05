Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 05. Mai 2021

Cat Power

Stuck inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues again

Laura Marling

A hard rain's a-gonna fall

PJ Harvey

Highway 61 Revisited

Album: Rid of me

Chrissie Hynde

I shall be released

Chrissie Hynde & James Walbourne

I can make it through

Hole

It's all over now, baby blue

Emmylou Harris

Every Grain of sand

Nina Simone

Just like a woman

Bettye LaVette

Most of the time

Miley Cyrus

You’re gonna make me lonesome when you go

Patti Smith

Wicked Messenger