Playlist Noe Noack

Dienstag, 20. April 2021

Thomas Fehlmann

Karnickel

Album: Böser Herbst

Thomas Fehlmann

Umarmt

Album: Böser Herbst

My Bloody Valentine

Only Shallow

Album: Loveless

My Bloody Valentine

Soon

Album: Loveless

Gil Scott Heron

Who'll pay reparations on my soul

Album: Small Talk At 125th and Lenox

The Archives

Who'll pay reparations on my soul

Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson

The Archives

Rivers of my fathers

Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson

Black Uhuru

Who's in the Tomb

Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub

Burning Spear

Pit of Snakes

Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub

Keith Hudson

Nuh Skin Up

Album: Single