Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 20.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

20 April

Dienstag, 20. April 2021

Thomas Fehlmann
Karnickel
Album: Böser Herbst

Thomas Fehlmann
Umarmt
Album: Böser Herbst

My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless

My Bloody Valentine
Soon
Album: Loveless

Gil Scott Heron
Who'll pay reparations on my soul
Album: Small Talk At 125th and Lenox

The Archives
Who'll pay reparations on my soul
Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson

The Archives
Rivers of my fathers
Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson

Black Uhuru
Who's in the Tomb
Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub

Burning Spear
Pit of Snakes
Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub

Keith Hudson
Nuh Skin Up
Album: Single

Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson
Rivers of My Father
Album: Winter in America


