Playlist Noe Noack
20. April
Dienstag, 20. April 2021
Thomas Fehlmann
Karnickel
Album: Böser Herbst
Thomas Fehlmann
Umarmt
Album: Böser Herbst
My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless
My Bloody Valentine
Soon
Album: Loveless
Gil Scott Heron
Who'll pay reparations on my soul
Album: Small Talk At 125th and Lenox
The Archives
Who'll pay reparations on my soul
Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson
The Archives
Rivers of my fathers
Album: Carry me Home - A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson
Black Uhuru
Who's in the Tomb
Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub
Burning Spear
Pit of Snakes
Album: Raiders Of The Lost Dub
Keith Hudson
Nuh Skin Up
Album: Single
Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson
Rivers of My Father
Album: Winter in America