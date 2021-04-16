Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 16.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

16 April

Freitag, 16. April 2021

E.R. Jurken
Colonels Of The Morning
Album: I Stand Corrected

E.R. Jurken
Maine Man
Album: I Stand Corrected

OfMontreal
I Feel Save With You Trash
Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

OfMontreal
And we Can Survive Anything If We Fake It
Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

OfMontreal
Aries equals Good Trash
Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

Baby Boys
Maggot Water
Album: Threesome

Bell Orchestra
Dark Steel
Album: House Music

Tortusa
Bre
Album: Bre

Tortusa
Så Oss Altså Ikke
Album: Bre

Organi
4 Dolla Jans
Album: Parlez-Vous Francois

Xiu Xiu
Rumpus Room ft. Angus Andrew
Album: Oh No

Liars
Staring At Zero
Album: TFCF

Xiu Xiu, Owen Pallett
I Dream Of Someone Else Entirely ft Owen Pallett
Album: Oh No

Bell Orchestra
What Are You Thinking
Album: House Music


