Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 16. April 2021

E.R. Jurken

Colonels Of The Morning

Album: I Stand Corrected

E.R. Jurken

Maine Man

Album: I Stand Corrected

OfMontreal

I Feel Save With You Trash

Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

OfMontreal

And we Can Survive Anything If We Fake It

Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

OfMontreal

Aries equals Good Trash

Album: I Feel Save With You Trash

Baby Boys

Maggot Water

Album: Threesome

Bell Orchestra

Dark Steel

Album: House Music

Tortusa

Bre

Album: Bre

Tortusa

Så Oss Altså Ikke

Album: Bre

Organi

4 Dolla Jans

Album: Parlez-Vous Francois

Xiu Xiu

Rumpus Room ft. Angus Andrew

Album: Oh No

Liars

Staring At Zero

Album: TFCF

Xiu Xiu, Owen Pallett

I Dream Of Someone Else Entirely ft Owen Pallett

Album: Oh No