Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 30.04.2021

30 April

Freitag, 30. April 2021

The Rezillos
Out of This World
Album: Out of This World

The Rezillos
Can't Stand My Baby
Album: Can't Stand the Rezillos

The Rezillos
Top Ofr the Pops
Album: Can't Stand the Rezillos

Herman Düne
Not On Top
Album: Not On Top

Dignan Porch
Darkness
Album: Nothing Bad Will Ever Happen

Fink with Colin Stetson, Justin Vernon
Warm Shadow
Album: Warm Shadow

Godspeed You! Black Emperor
A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) Job's Lament / First of the Last Glaciers
Album: GD's Pee AT STATES'S END!

A Certain Ratio
Wonderland
Album: ACR:EPA

A Certain Ratio
Keep It Together
Album: ACR:EPA

Damon Locks Black Ensemble
Now
Album: Now

A Certain Ratio
Down and Dirty
Album: ACR:EPA


1