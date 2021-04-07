Playlist Steffi Müller / Barbara Streidl
07. April
Mittwoch, 07. April 2021
Beißpony
Lord of the wings
Album: Beasts and Loners
Betty Davis
They say I'm different
Album: They say I'm different
Kickball
Little Thing
Album: ABCDEFGHIJKickball
Scout Niblett
Uptown top ranking
Album: Single
The Terrordactyls
Devices feat. Kimya Dawson
Album: The Terrordactyls
Antifamily
Nation of Bastards
Album: Antifamily
Kaleo Sansaa
Wota
Album: Solarbased Kwing
Alligator Gozaimasu
Akemashite Omedeto
Album: Solange bunte Balkon Durchlaufen Episode 6
Kim Gordon
Get YrLifeBack
Album: No Home Record
Alligator Gozaimasu (Hannah Aram, Lara Holy, Marion Wörle, Tizia Hartmann, Stephanie Müller)
Go Home
Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen, Episode 1