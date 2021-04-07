Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Steffi Müller / Barbara Streidl

Stand: 07.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

Beißpony
Lord of the wings
Album: Beasts and Loners

Betty Davis
They say I'm different
Album: They say I'm different

Kickball
Little Thing
Album: ABCDEFGHIJKickball

Scout Niblett
Uptown top ranking
Album: Single

The Terrordactyls
Devices feat. Kimya Dawson
Album: The Terrordactyls

Antifamily
Nation of Bastards
Album: Antifamily

Kaleo Sansaa
Wota
Album: Solarbased Kwing

Alligator Gozaimasu
Akemashite Omedeto
Album: Solange bunte Balkon Durchlaufen Episode 6

Kim Gordon
Get YrLifeBack
Album: No Home Record

Alligator Gozaimasu (Hannah Aram, Lara Holy, Marion Wörle, Tizia Hartmann, Stephanie Müller)
Go Home
Album: Solange bunte Balken durchlaufen, Episode 1


