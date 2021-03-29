Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 29. März 2021

Sad Night Dynamite

Icy Violence

Album: Sad Night Dynamite

Drama Hights

Lanak

Album: Single

El Michels Affair

Ala Vida

Album: Yeti Season

Map.Ache

Ulfito

Album: What Is This (Single)

Servicio Al Cliente

La mujer que bailó con el diablo

Album: Sivicio al cliente

Dntel

(This Is) The Dream Of Evan And Chan (Superpitcher Kompakt Remix)

Album: (This Is) The Dream Of Evan And Chan (CD-Single)

Dntel

The Lilac And The Apple

Album: The Seas Trees Sea

The Umlauts

Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)

Albmum: Ü

Niagara

Ida

Album: Two Synths, A Guitar (And) A Drum Machine - Soul Jazz Records #1 Post Punk Dance

Grauzone

Film 2

Grauzone

Die Welttraumforscher

Wassergarten, Vergangenheit und Zukunft

Album: Wir arbeiten für die nächste Welt (100991 - 2012)

Sweatson Klank

Sitting by the Lake in Zurich

Album: Path of an Empath