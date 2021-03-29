Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 29.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

29 März

Montag, 29. März 2021

Sad Night Dynamite
Icy Violence
Album: Sad Night Dynamite

Drama Hights
Lanak
Album: Single

El Michels Affair
Ala Vida
Album: Yeti Season

Map.Ache
Ulfito
Album: What Is This (Single)

Servicio Al Cliente
La mujer que bailó con el diablo
Album: Sivicio al cliente

Dntel
(This Is) The Dream Of Evan And Chan (Superpitcher Kompakt Remix)
Album: (This Is) The Dream Of Evan And Chan (CD-Single)

Dntel
The Lilac And The Apple
Album: The Seas Trees Sea

The Umlauts
Boiler Suits & Combat Boots (Edit)
Albmum: Ü

Niagara
Ida
Album: Two Synths, A Guitar (And) A Drum Machine - Soul Jazz Records #1 Post Punk Dance

Grauzone
Film 2
Grauzone

Die Welttraumforscher
Wassergarten, Vergangenheit und Zukunft
Album: Wir arbeiten für die nächste Welt (100991 - 2012)

Sweatson Klank
Sitting by the Lake in Zurich
Album: Path of an Empath

Emeka Ogboh
Danfo Mellow
Album: Beyone The Yellow Haze


