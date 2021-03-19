Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 19.03.2021

Freitag, 19. März 2021

Hüsker Dü
Sorry Somehow
Album: Candy Apple Grey

Hüsker Dü
The Girl Who Lives On Heavens Hill
Album: New Day Rising

Bill Callahan / Bonnie Prince Billy
She's My Everything feat. Sir Richard Bishop
Album: Single

Bill Callahan / Bonnie Prince Billy
Wish You Were Gay feat. Sear O Hagan
Album: Single

The Entrepreneurs
Cinnamon Girl
Album: Wrestler

The Entrepreneurs
A Good Year To Go Across The Country
Album: Wrestler

Pom Pom Squad
Lux
Album: Ow

Buffet Lunch
Orange Peel
Album: The Power of Rocks

Acid Pauli
Du Brecht, Ich Dub
Album: MOD

Driftmachine
Memories of The Lakeside
Album: Spume & Recollection


1