Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 19. März 2021

Hüsker Dü

Sorry Somehow

Album: Candy Apple Grey

Hüsker Dü

The Girl Who Lives On Heavens Hill

Album: New Day Rising

Bill Callahan / Bonnie Prince Billy

She's My Everything feat. Sir Richard Bishop

Album: Single

Bill Callahan / Bonnie Prince Billy

Wish You Were Gay feat. Sear O Hagan

Album: Single

The Entrepreneurs

Cinnamon Girl

Album: Wrestler

The Entrepreneurs

A Good Year To Go Across The Country

Album: Wrestler

Pom Pom Squad

Lux

Album: Ow

Buffet Lunch

Orange Peel

Album: The Power of Rocks

Acid Pauli

Du Brecht, Ich Dub

Album: MOD