Playlist Ralf Summer

Von: Ralf Summer

Stand: 15.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

15 März

Montag, 15. März 2021

Apparat
Bad Kingdom (Lulu's Version) (Stay Still)
Album: Soundtrack

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Thuggin´ (Alex Goose Instrumental Remix
Album: Pinata (Deluxe Edition)

Nappy Nina
Real Tea feat. Stas Thee Boss - produced by Jwords
Album: Double Down

Joe Chambers
New York State of Mind Rain
Album: Samba de Maracatu

Yaya Bey
Fxck it then
Album: The Things I Can´t Take With Me

Jessie Ware
Remember Where You Are
Album: What's Your Pleasure

Minnie Ripperton
Les Fleurs
Album: Come to my Garden

Dagobert
Jäger
Album: Jäger

Angel Du$t
Never Ending Game (Panda Bear Remix)
Album: Never Ending Game (Remixes)

Sofia Kourtesis
By Your Side
Album: Fresia Magdalena EP

Lawrence Le Doux
Stem
Album: Oyster Ballads 1

Spacetime Continuum
Flurescence
Flurescence EP

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Some Velvet Morning
Album: Start Walkin´ 1965-1976