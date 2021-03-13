Playlist Michael Bartle
13. März
Samstag, 13. März 2021
Lael Neale
Every star shivers in the dark
Album: Acquainted with night
The Space Lady
Ghost Rider in the Sky
Album: Greatest Hits
Altin Gün
Ordunum Dereleri
Album: Yol
Agar Agar
You’re high
Single
People under the stairs
Acid raindrops
Album: O.S.T
Luomo
Synkro
Album: Y
Rip, Rig & Panic
Storm the realty asylum
Album: Vocal City
Terranova
Plastic Stress
Samt
Sugar
Album: Sugar
Prince Fatty & Shniece McMenamin
My life is in his hands
Album: The best of King Gospel
The Gaylads
Black Rabbit
Single
Muchos Plus
Nassau Disco
Album: 12 Inch
Wau Wau Collectif
Mouhamodou and his children
Album: Yaral Sa Doom
Doctor L
K.I.S. Compatible
Album: Psyco On Da Bus
Gilbert Gil
Volkswagen Blues
Album: Gilbert Gil