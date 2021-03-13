Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.03.2021

13 März

Samstag, 13. März 2021

Lael Neale
Every star shivers in the dark
Album: Acquainted with night

The Space Lady
Ghost Rider in the Sky
Album: Greatest Hits

Altin Gün
Ordunum Dereleri
Album: Yol

Agar Agar
You’re high
Single

People under the stairs
Acid raindrops
Album: O.S.T

Luomo
Synkro
Album: Y

Rip, Rig & Panic
Storm the realty asylum
Album: Vocal City

Terranova
Plastic Stress

Samt
Sugar
Album: Sugar

Prince Fatty & Shniece McMenamin
My life is in his hands
Album: The best of King Gospel

The Gaylads
Black Rabbit
Single

Muchos Plus
Nassau Disco
Album: 12 Inch

Wau Wau Collectif
Mouhamodou and his children
Album: Yaral Sa Doom

Doctor L
K.I.S. Compatible
Album: Psyco On Da Bus

Gilbert Gil
Volkswagen Blues
Album: Gilbert Gil


