Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 13. März 2021

Lael Neale

Every star shivers in the dark

Album: Acquainted with night

The Space Lady

Ghost Rider in the Sky

Album: Greatest Hits

Altin Gün

Ordunum Dereleri

Album: Yol

Agar Agar

You’re high

Single

People under the stairs

Acid raindrops

Album: O.S.T

Luomo

Synkro

Album: Y

Rip, Rig & Panic

Storm the realty asylum

Album: Vocal City

Terranova

Plastic Stress

Samt

Sugar

Album: Sugar

Prince Fatty & Shniece McMenamin

My life is in his hands

Album: The best of King Gospel

The Gaylads

Black Rabbit

Single

Muchos Plus

Nassau Disco

Album: 12 Inch

Wau Wau Collectif

Mouhamodou and his children

Album: Yaral Sa Doom

Doctor L

K.I.S. Compatible

Album: Psyco On Da Bus