Playlist Roderich Fabian und Michael Bartle

Stand: 14.03.2021

14 März

Sonntag, 14. März 2021

Queen
I’m in Love with my Car
Album: A Night at the Opers

The Clash
Brand new Cadillac
Album: London Calling

Willy DeVille
Cadillac Walk
Album: Mink DeVille

War
Low Rider
Album: The greatest hits of War

Prince
Little red Corvette
Album: 1999

Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats
Rocket 88
Album: Div: The Story of the Blues

Tracy Chapman
Fast Car
Album: Tracy Chapman

Deep Purple
Highway Star
Album: Machine Head

Buzzcocks
Fast Cars
Album: Another Music in a different Kitchen

Commander Cody & His Lost Airmen
Hot Rod Lincoln
Album: Div: truckers, Kickers, Cowboy Angels Vol 4

Bruce Springsteen
Racing in the Street
Album: Darkness on the Edge of Town


