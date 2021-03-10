Playlist Jay Rutledge

Mittwoch, 10. März 2021

Amythyst Kiah

Black myself

Album: Single

Our Native Daughters

Quasheba Quasheba

Album: Songs of our native daughers

Beyoncé

Don't hurt yourself feat. Jake White

Album: Lemonade

Rhiannon Giddens

Don't call me names

Album: Single

Rhiannon Giddens

Waterbound

Album: They're calling me home (with Francesco Turrisi)

Willie Watson

When my baby left me

Album: Folk Singer, Vol. 2

Possessed by Paul James

In the dark of morning

Album: As we go wandering

Justin Townes Earle / Dawn Landes

Do I ever cross your mind

Single

Jenny Lewis & Serengeti

Vroom Vroom

Singel

Son Little

Phantom Killers

Single

Adia Victoria

South Gotta Change

Single

Robert Finley

Medicine Woman

Album: Goin Platinum

Robert Finley

Souled out on you

Album: Sharecropper's son