Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 10.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

10 März

Mittwoch, 10. März 2021

Amythyst Kiah
Black myself
Album: Single

Our Native Daughters
Quasheba Quasheba
Album: Songs of our native daughers

Beyoncé
Don't hurt yourself feat. Jake White
Album: Lemonade

Rhiannon Giddens
Don't call me names
Album: Single

Rhiannon Giddens
Waterbound
Album: They're calling me home (with Francesco Turrisi)

Willie Watson
When my baby left me
Album: Folk Singer, Vol. 2

Possessed by Paul James
In the dark of morning
Album: As we go wandering

Justin Townes Earle / Dawn Landes
Do I ever cross your mind
Single

Jenny Lewis & Serengeti
Vroom Vroom
Singel

Son Little
Phantom Killers
Single

Adia Victoria
South Gotta Change
Single

Robert Finley
Medicine Woman
Album: Goin Platinum

Robert Finley
Souled out on you
Album: Sharecropper's son

Valerie June
Call me a fool
Album: The Moon and the Stars


