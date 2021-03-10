Playlist Jay Rutledge
10. März
Mittwoch, 10. März 2021
Amythyst Kiah
Black myself
Album: Single
Our Native Daughters
Quasheba Quasheba
Album: Songs of our native daughers
Beyoncé
Don't hurt yourself feat. Jake White
Album: Lemonade
Rhiannon Giddens
Don't call me names
Album: Single
Rhiannon Giddens
Waterbound
Album: They're calling me home (with Francesco Turrisi)
Willie Watson
When my baby left me
Album: Folk Singer, Vol. 2
Possessed by Paul James
In the dark of morning
Album: As we go wandering
Justin Townes Earle / Dawn Landes
Do I ever cross your mind
Single
Jenny Lewis & Serengeti
Vroom Vroom
Singel
Son Little
Phantom Killers
Single
Adia Victoria
South Gotta Change
Single
Robert Finley
Medicine Woman
Album: Goin Platinum
Robert Finley
Souled out on you
Album: Sharecropper's son
Valerie June
Call me a fool
Album: The Moon and the Stars