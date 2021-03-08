Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 08.03.2021

08 März

Montag, 08. März 2021

Joan as Police Woman
Kiss
Single

Joan as Police Woman
Out of Time
Single

Amparo Sánchez
Mala vida
Single

Britta
Wir müssen hier raus
Single

Joss Stone
It's a man's man's world (live)
Single

Mobylettes
Geh vorbei 3.26
Single

Kathleen Hanna & Tommy Buck
Dancing in the dark
Single

Gaba Kulka
I sat by the ocean
Album: Kruche

Patti Smith
After the gold rush
Single

Norah Jones
How many times have you broken my heart
Single

Cher
Sitting on the dock of the bay
Album: Indimenticabile

Moe Tucker
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: Life in Exile after abdication

Janis Joplin
Me and Bobby McGee
Single


