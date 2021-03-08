Playlist Barbara Streidl
08. März
Montag, 08. März 2021
Joan as Police Woman
Kiss
Single
Joan as Police Woman
Out of Time
Single
Amparo Sánchez
Mala vida
Single
Britta
Wir müssen hier raus
Single
Joss Stone
It's a man's man's world (live)
Single
Mobylettes
Geh vorbei 3.26
Single
Kathleen Hanna & Tommy Buck
Dancing in the dark
Single
Gaba Kulka
I sat by the ocean
Album: Kruche
Patti Smith
After the gold rush
Single
Norah Jones
How many times have you broken my heart
Single
Cher
Sitting on the dock of the bay
Album: Indimenticabile
Moe Tucker
Pale Blue Eyes
Album: Life in Exile after abdication
Janis Joplin
Me and Bobby McGee
Single