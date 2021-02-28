Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 28.02.2021 23:05 Uhr

28 Februar

Sonntag, 28. Februar 2021

Django Django
Waking up feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg
Album: Single

Nina Chuba
Babylon falls
Album: Single

Dagobert
Ich will nochmal
Album: Jäger

Eloise
Hungover
Album: Single

Goat Girl
Pest from the West
Album: On All Fours

Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Album: Single

Arlo Parks
Hurt
Album: Collapsed in Sunbeams

Albertine Sarges
Roller Coaster
Album: Albertine Sarges & The Sticky Fingers

Anna B Savage
Dead Pursuits
Album: A common turn

Bright Eyes
Dance And Sing
Album: Down in the weeds wher the wordld one was

Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted with night

Belle Orchestre
What you're thinking
Album: House Music