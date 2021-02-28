Playlist Barbara Streidl
28. Februar
Sonntag, 28. Februar 2021
Django Django
Waking up feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg
Album: Single
Nina Chuba
Babylon falls
Album: Single
Dagobert
Ich will nochmal
Album: Jäger
Eloise
Hungover
Album: Single
Goat Girl
Pest from the West
Album: On All Fours
Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Album: Single
Arlo Parks
Hurt
Album: Collapsed in Sunbeams
Albertine Sarges
Roller Coaster
Album: Albertine Sarges & The Sticky Fingers
Anna B Savage
Dead Pursuits
Album: A common turn
Bright Eyes
Dance And Sing
Album: Down in the weeds wher the wordld one was
Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted with night
Belle Orchestre
What you're thinking
Album: House Music