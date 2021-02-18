Playlist Thomas Mehringer
18. Februar
Donnerstag, 18. Februar 2021
The Hold Steady
Unpleasant Breakfast
Album: Open Door Policy
Tindersticks
You'll have to scream louder
Album: Distractions
Ex-Re
Crushing
Album: Ex-Re With 12 Ensemble
Mogwai
Supposedly We Were Nightmares
Album: As The Love Continues
Camera
El Ley
Album: Prosthuman
Masha Qrella
Das Meer
Album: Woanders
Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted with Night
Grandaddy
The Crystal Lake
Album: The Sophtware Slump... On A Wooden Piano
Cassandra Jenkins
Michelangelo
Album: An Overview On A Phenomenal Nature
Paulina Anna Strom
The Pulsation
Album: Angel Tears In Sunlight
Paulina Anna Strom
Equatorial Sunrise
Album: Angel Tears In Sunlight
Animal Collective
Benz's Dream
Album: Crestone OST