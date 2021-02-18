Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 18.02.2021 23:05 Uhr

18 Februar

Donnerstag, 18. Februar 2021

The Hold Steady
Unpleasant Breakfast
Album: Open Door Policy

Tindersticks
You'll have to scream louder
Album: Distractions

Ex-Re
Crushing
Album: Ex-Re With 12 Ensemble

Mogwai
Supposedly We Were Nightmares
Album: As The Love Continues

Camera
El Ley
Album: Prosthuman

Masha Qrella
Das Meer
Album: Woanders

Lael Neale
Blue Vein
Album: Acquainted with Night

Grandaddy
The Crystal Lake
Album: The Sophtware Slump... On A Wooden Piano

Cassandra Jenkins
Michelangelo
Album: An Overview On A Phenomenal Nature

Paulina Anna Strom
The Pulsation
Album: Angel Tears In Sunlight

Paulina Anna Strom
Equatorial Sunrise
Album: Angel Tears In Sunlight

Animal Collective
Benz's Dream
Album: Crestone OST


