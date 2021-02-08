Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Montag, 08. Februar 2021

Quakers

Duck And Cover ft. Guilty Simpson

Album: II - The Next Wave

Tindersticks

Man Alone

Album: Distractions

Tindersticks

You’ll Have To Scream Louder

Album: DistractionsTelevison Personalities

Televison Personalities

Stop And smell The Roses

Album: The Painted Word

Televison Personalities

Part Time Punks

Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art

Televison Personalities

Where´s Bill Grundy now?

Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art

Pauline Anna Strom

Marking Time

Album: Angel Tears In Siunlight

Pauline Anna Strom

Tropical Forrest

Album: Angel Tears In Siunlight

Puma Blue

Oil Slick

Album: In Praise of Shadows

James Yorksto & The Second Hand Orchestra

Struggle

Album: The Wide, Wide River

Matt Sweeney &. Bonnie Prince Billie

Make Worry For Me

Album: Will Oldham, Matt Sweeney