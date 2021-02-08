Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
08. Februar
Montag, 08. Februar 2021
Quakers
Duck And Cover ft. Guilty Simpson
Album: II - The Next Wave
Tindersticks
Man Alone
Album: Distractions
Tindersticks
You’ll Have To Scream Louder
Album: DistractionsTelevison Personalities
Televison Personalities
Stop And smell The Roses
Album: The Painted Word
Televison Personalities
Part Time Punks
Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art
Televison Personalities
Where´s Bill Grundy now?
Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art
Pauline Anna Strom
Marking Time
Album: Angel Tears In Siunlight
Pauline Anna Strom
Tropical Forrest
Album: Angel Tears In Siunlight
Puma Blue
Oil Slick
Album: In Praise of Shadows
James Yorksto & The Second Hand Orchestra
Struggle
Album: The Wide, Wide River
Matt Sweeney &. Bonnie Prince Billie
Make Worry For Me
Album: Will Oldham, Matt Sweeney
Bill Callahan& Bonnie Prince Billie
The Night of Santiago
Album: Ep