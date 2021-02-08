Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 08.02.2021

08 Februar

Montag, 08. Februar 2021

Quakers
Duck And Cover ft. Guilty Simpson
Album: II - The Next Wave

Tindersticks
Man Alone
Album: Distractions

Tindersticks
You’ll Have To Scream Louder
Album: DistractionsTelevison Personalities

Televison Personalities
Stop And smell The Roses
Album: The Painted Word

Televison Personalities
Part Time Punks
Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art

Televison Personalities
Where´s Bill Grundy now?
Album: Yes Darling, But Is It Art

Pauline Anna Strom
Marking Time
Album: Angel Tears  In Siunlight

Pauline Anna Strom
Tropical Forrest
Album: Angel Tears  In Siunlight

Puma Blue
Oil Slick
Album: In Praise of Shadows

James Yorksto & The Second Hand Orchestra
Struggle
Album: The Wide, Wide River

Matt Sweeney &. Bonnie Prince Billie
Make Worry For Me
Album: Will Oldham, Matt Sweeney

Bill Callahan& Bonnie Prince Billie 
The Night of Santiago
Album: Ep


