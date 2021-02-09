Playlist Roderich Fabian
09. Februar
Dienstag, 09. Februar 2021
The Supremes
Nathan Jones
Single
Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
Pool lost Souls
Album: These 13
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Keep on the sunny Side
Album: Will the Corcle be unbroken
Django Django
Life’s a Beach
Album: Django Django
Madlib
The Call
Album: Sound Ancestors
Everything is Recorded
Caviar (Clipz Remix)
Album: Saturday Specials - The Clpz Remixes
Masha Motive
Artificial Fruit
Album: The Impossible Bloom EP
Great White Shark
Tapis Roge (Semodi Remix)
Album: Time to be EP
Cabaret Voltaire
Billion Dollar
Album: Shadow of Funk EP
Cabaret Voltaire
The Voice of Smerica/ damage is done
Album: The Voice of America
Divide & Dissolve
Denial
Album: as Lit