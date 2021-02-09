Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 09. Februar 2021

The Supremes

Nathan Jones

Single

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird

Pool lost Souls

Album: These 13

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Keep on the sunny Side

Album: Will the Corcle be unbroken

Django Django

Life’s a Beach

Album: Django Django

Madlib

The Call

Album: Sound Ancestors

Everything is Recorded

Caviar (Clipz Remix)

Album: Saturday Specials - The Clpz Remixes

Masha Motive

Artificial Fruit

Album: The Impossible Bloom EP

Great White Shark

Tapis Roge (Semodi Remix)

Album: Time to be EP

Cabaret Voltaire

Billion Dollar

Album: Shadow of Funk EP

Cabaret Voltaire

The Voice of Smerica/ damage is done

Album: The Voice of America