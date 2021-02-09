Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 09.02.2021

09 Februar

Dienstag, 09. Februar 2021

The Supremes
Nathan Jones
Single

Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird
Pool lost Souls
Album: These 13

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Keep on the sunny Side
Album: Will the Corcle be unbroken

Django Django
Life’s a Beach
Album: Django Django

Madlib
The Call
Album: Sound Ancestors

Everything is Recorded
Caviar (Clipz Remix)
Album: Saturday Specials - The Clpz Remixes

Masha Motive
Artificial Fruit
Album: The Impossible Bloom EP

Great White Shark
Tapis Roge (Semodi Remix)
Album: Time to be EP

Cabaret Voltaire
Billion Dollar
Album: Shadow of Funk EP

Cabaret Voltaire
The Voice of Smerica/ damage is done
Album: The Voice of America

Divide & Dissolve
Denial
Album: as Lit


0