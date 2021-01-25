Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

5

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 25.01.2021

25 Januar

Montag, 25. Januar 2021

Enrique Rodriguez and The Negra Chiway Band
¿Dónde?
Album: Fase Liminal

Anna B Savage
Dead Pursuits
Album: A Common Turn   

Anna B Savage
Chelsea Hotel #3    
Album: A Common Turn   

Anna B Savage
A Common Tern   
Album: A Common Turn   

Antony and the Johnsons
Ghost
Album: Swanlights

Masha Qrella
Blaudunkel    
Album: Blaudunkel

Masha Qrella
Geister
Album: Geister

Madlib
Hopprock 
Album: Hopprock 

The Notwist
Into Love Stars
Album: Vertigo Days

Enrique Rodriguez and The Negra Chiway Band
Vindakalla Welukan  
Album: Fase Liminal


5