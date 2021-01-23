Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 23.01.2021

23 Januar

Samstag, 23. Januar 2021

Primal Scream
Come together
Album: Loaded

Sault
Don’t Shoot, Guns down (Daniel Haaksman Samba Edit)
Single

Pharaoh Sanders
Black Unity
Album: Black Unity

Blacksea Nao Maya
Africanalidade
Album: Maquina Di Venus

Saada Bonaire
You could be more as you are
Album: Saada Bonaire

X-Ray Spex
Oh Bondage, up yours!
Album: Germ Free Adoloscents

Buzzcocks
What do I get
Album: Another Music in a different

Clarks Hutchinson
Free to be stoned
Album: Retribution

Rolling Stones
Not fade away
Album: Forty Licks

Leon Russell
Stop all that Jazz
Album: Stop all that Jazz

Don Marco & Die kleine Freiheit
Leon Russell
Album: Gehst du mit mir unter

Life Without Buildings
The Leanover
Album: Any other city

Frankie Valli
Can’t take my eyes off you
Album: The very best


