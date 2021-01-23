Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 23. Januar 2021

Primal Scream

Come together

Album: Loaded

Sault

Don’t Shoot, Guns down (Daniel Haaksman Samba Edit)

Single

Pharaoh Sanders

Black Unity

Album: Black Unity

Blacksea Nao Maya

Africanalidade

Album: Maquina Di Venus

Saada Bonaire

You could be more as you are

Album: Saada Bonaire

X-Ray Spex

Oh Bondage, up yours!

Album: Germ Free Adoloscents

Buzzcocks

What do I get

Album: Another Music in a different

Clarks Hutchinson

Free to be stoned

Album: Retribution

Rolling Stones

Not fade away

Album: Forty Licks

Leon Russell

Stop all that Jazz

Album: Stop all that Jazz

Don Marco & Die kleine Freiheit

Leon Russell

Album: Gehst du mit mir unter

Life Without Buildings

The Leanover

Album: Any other city