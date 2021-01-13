Playlist Jay Rutledge
13. Januar
Mittwoch, 13. Januar 2021
Hit la Rosa
Hito uno
Album: Hit le Rosa y su gran unidad tropical
La Chica
Agua
Album: La Loba
Sofiane Saidi
La classe fi las vegas
Album: El Ndjoum
Tufan Derince
Agir Delilo Pt 1
Album: Agir delilo halay
Djely Tapa
Barokan
Album: Barokan
Congo Cowboys
Early in the morning
Single: Congo Cowboys - EP
Nora Brown
Darling cora
Album: Cinnamon Tree
Pinegrove
Morningtime (Amperland, NY)
Album: Amperland (NY)
Dedicated Men of Zion
A leak in this building
Album: Can’t turn me around
Betty Lavette
Let me down easy
Album: Down and out: the sad soul of the south
Ayalew Mesfin
Yesew Neger
Album: Minyo Cumbiero
Hallelujah Chicken Run Band
Kare Nanhasi
Album: Take One