Playlist Jay Rutledge

Von: Jay Rutledge

Stand: 13.01.2021

Mittwoch, 13. Januar 2021

Hit la Rosa
Hito uno
Album: Hit le Rosa y su gran unidad tropical

La Chica
Agua
Album: La Loba

Sofiane Saidi
La classe fi las vegas
Album: El Ndjoum

Tufan Derince
Agir Delilo Pt 1
Album: Agir delilo halay

Djely Tapa
Barokan
Album: Barokan

Congo Cowboys
Early in the morning
Single: Congo Cowboys - EP

Nora Brown
Darling cora
Album: Cinnamon Tree

Pinegrove
Morningtime (Amperland, NY)
Album: Amperland (NY)

Dedicated Men of Zion
A leak in this building
Album: Can’t turn me around

Betty Lavette
Let me down easy
Album: Down and out: the sad soul of the south

Ayalew Mesfin
Yesew Neger 
Album: Minyo Cumbiero

Hallelujah Chicken Run Band
Kare Nanhasi
Album: Take One


