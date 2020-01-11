Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 11.01.2020

11 Januar

Montag, 11. Januar 2021

Monolake
Gantt Exodus    
Album: Archaeopteryx

Monolake
Transient Noire
Album: Archaeopteryx    

David Bowie
5:15 The Angels Have Gone    
Album: Heathen

David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Honky Dory

Beatrice Dillon feat. Kuljit Bhamra
Workaround Four  
Album: Workaround

Beatrice Dillon feat. Petter Eldh
Workaround Six
Album: Workaround

Beatrice Dillon feat. Petter Eldh and Kadiale Kouyate    
Workaround Seven
Album: Workaround

Joseph Capriati
Metamorfosi   
Album: Metamorfosi

Joseph Capriati feat. Byron Stingily and Eric Kupper
Love Changend Me
Album: Metamorfosi

Billie Holiday
Georgia on my mind

Lee Fields & The Expressions
Regenerate
Album: Lee Fields & The Expressions Instrumentals - Big Crown Vaults Vol. 1 

The Roots & Erykah Badu
You got me
Album: Things Fall Apart  


