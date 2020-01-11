Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
11. Januar
Montag, 11. Januar 2021
Monolake
Gantt Exodus
Album: Archaeopteryx
Monolake
Transient Noire
Album: Archaeopteryx
David Bowie
5:15 The Angels Have Gone
Album: Heathen
David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Honky Dory
Beatrice Dillon feat. Kuljit Bhamra
Workaround Four
Album: Workaround
Beatrice Dillon feat. Petter Eldh
Workaround Six
Album: Workaround
Beatrice Dillon feat. Petter Eldh and Kadiale Kouyate
Workaround Seven
Album: Workaround
Joseph Capriati
Metamorfosi
Album: Metamorfosi
Joseph Capriati feat. Byron Stingily and Eric Kupper
Love Changend Me
Album: Metamorfosi
Billie Holiday
Georgia on my mind
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Regenerate
Album: Lee Fields & The Expressions Instrumentals - Big Crown Vaults Vol. 1
The Roots & Erykah Badu
You got me
Album: Things Fall Apart