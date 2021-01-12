Playlist Roderich Fabian
12. Januar
Dienstag, 12. Januar 2021
Kid Cudi
Another Day
Album: Man on the Moon III: The Chosen
Sturgill Simpson
Hero
Album: Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions)
Steve Earle & The Dukes
The Saint of lost Causes
Album: J.T.
Neil Young
Down by the River
Album: Everybody knows this is nowhere
Pinegrove
Amulets/ Light on
Album: Amperland, NY
R.E.M.
Country Feedback
Album: Out of Time
Tindersticks
You have to scream louder
Single
Television Personalities
You, me and Lou Reed
Album: Fashion Conscious
Casper Clausen
Ocean Wave
Album: Better Way
Sleaford Mods
Out there
Album: Spare Ribs
Pom Poko
Danger Baby
Album: Cheater