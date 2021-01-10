Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 10.01.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Januar

Sonntag, 10. Januar 2021

Joan Baez
Silver Blade
Album: Whistle down the wind

Reverend Dabeler & Kutzkelina
Dunkel
Single

Alex the Astronaut
Caught in the middle
Album: The Theory of Absolutely nothing

Herman Dune
Long Monday
Album: Notes From Vinegar Hill

Melby
Things I do when I'm alone
Single

Rufus Wainwright
You ain't big
Album: Unfollow The Rules

We will Kaleid
The Hurt Rework
Single

Love Fame Tragedy
5150
Single

Mynth
Paris
Album: Shades

Shybits
Skin Floats
Single

Nirvana
Lithium
Nevermind

Sault
Wildfires
Album: Single

Marla Hansen
Path
Album: Dust

David Bowie
I can't give everything away
Blackstar


