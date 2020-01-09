Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 09. Januar 2021

West African Rhythmn Brothers

Ominira

Album: London is the place to be Volume 2

Linton Kwesi Johnson

Sonny’s Lettah

Album: Forces of victory

Augustus Pablo & The Aggrovators

More Warning

Album: King Tubby at the controls

Janet Kay

Silly Games

Album: Jamaican Lovers Classics

The Revolutionaries

Kunta Kinte Dub

Album: Drum Sound

The Pop Group

Thief Of Fire

Album: Y

Rip, Rig & Panic

Storm the realty asylum

Album: I am cold

Roland Kirk

Black Diamond

Album: Rip, Rig & Panic

Martin Peter

Psychoville (feat. Mark Stewart)

Album: Enough of this?!

The Nightingales

My life is in his hands

Album: The best of King Gospel

The Gaylads

These are the times

Album: Sunshine is golden

James Brown & The Famous Flames

I feel that old feeling

Album: Roots of a revolution

Whodini

The haunted house of rock

Album: Whodini