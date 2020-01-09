Playlist Michael Bartle
09. Januar
Samstag, 09. Januar 2021
West African Rhythmn Brothers
Ominira
Album: London is the place to be Volume 2
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Sonny’s Lettah
Album: Forces of victory
Augustus Pablo & The Aggrovators
More Warning
Album: King Tubby at the controls
Janet Kay
Silly Games
Album: Jamaican Lovers Classics
The Revolutionaries
Kunta Kinte Dub
Album: Drum Sound
The Pop Group
Thief Of Fire
Album: Y
Rip, Rig & Panic
Storm the realty asylum
Album: I am cold
Roland Kirk
Black Diamond
Album: Rip, Rig & Panic
Martin Peter
Psychoville (feat. Mark Stewart)
Album: Enough of this?!
The Nightingales
My life is in his hands
Album: The best of King Gospel
The Gaylads
These are the times
Album: Sunshine is golden
James Brown & The Famous Flames
I feel that old feeling
Album: Roots of a revolution
Whodini
The haunted house of rock
Album: Whodini
The Vaselines
Jesus wants me for a sunbeam
Album: The way of the vaselines