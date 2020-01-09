Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 09.01.2020

09 Januar

Samstag, 09. Januar 2021

West African Rhythmn Brothers
Ominira
Album: London is the place to be Volume 2

Linton Kwesi Johnson
Sonny’s Lettah
Album: Forces of victory

Augustus Pablo & The Aggrovators
More Warning
Album: King Tubby at the controls

Janet Kay
Silly Games
Album: Jamaican Lovers Classics

The Revolutionaries
Kunta Kinte Dub
Album: Drum Sound

The Pop Group
Thief Of Fire
Album: Y

Rip, Rig & Panic
Storm the realty asylum
Album: I am cold

Roland Kirk
Black Diamond
Album: Rip, Rig & Panic

Martin Peter
Psychoville (feat. Mark Stewart)
Album: Enough of this?!

The Nightingales
My life is in his hands
Album: The best of King Gospel

The Gaylads
These are the times
Album: Sunshine is golden

James Brown & The Famous Flames
I feel that old feeling
Album: Roots of a revolution

Whodini
The haunted house of rock
Album: Whodini

The Vaselines
Jesus wants me for a sunbeam
Album: The way of the vaselines


