Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
01. Januar
Freitag, 01. Januar 2021
Louis Philippe & The Nightclouds
Living On Borrowed Time
Album: Thunderclouds
Three Queens In Mourning/Bonnie Prince Billy
Madeleine MAry
Album: Hello Sorry Hello Joy
Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree
Alice, etc
Album: Names Of Northend Women
Juana Molina
Cara de espejo
Album: ANRMAL
Throwing Muses
Dark Blue
Album: Sun Racket
Bob Mould
Next Generation
Album: Blue Hearts
Idles
Mr. Motivator ft. Colin Webster
Album: Ultra Mono
Caleb Landry Jones
You’re so wonderful
Album: The Mother Stone
Mhysa
before the world ends
Album: Neleah
Zebra Katz
Ist
Album: Less Is Moor
Clipping
Check The Lock
Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned