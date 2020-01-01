Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 01.01.2020

01 Januar

Freitag, 01. Januar 2021

Louis Philippe & The Nightclouds
Living On Borrowed Time
Album: Thunderclouds

Three Queens In Mourning/Bonnie Prince Billy
Madeleine MAry
Album: Hello Sorry Hello Joy

Lee Ranaldo & Raül Refree
Alice, etc
Album: Names Of Northend Women

Juana Molina
Cara de espejo
Album: ANRMAL

Throwing Muses
Dark Blue
Album: Sun Racket

Bob Mould
Next Generation
Album: Blue Hearts

Idles
Mr. Motivator ft.  Colin Webster
Album: Ultra Mono

Caleb Landry Jones
You’re so wonderful
Album: The Mother Stone

Mhysa
before the world ends
Album: Neleah

Zebra Katz
Ist
Album: Less Is Moor

Clipping
Check The Lock
Album: Visions of Bodies Being Burned


