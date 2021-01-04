Playlist Angie Portmann
04. Januar
Montag, 04. Januar 2021
Kevin Morby
Sundowner
Album: Sundowner
Sufjan Stevens
America
Album: The Ascension
Deap Lips
Home Thru Hell
Album: Deap Lips
Nadine Shah
Kitchen Sink
Album: Kitchen Sink
Ghostpoet
Breaking Cover
Album: I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
Haiyti
Photoshoot
Album: Sui Sui
Keleketla!
International Love Affair
Album: Mood
Moses Boyd
Stranger than fiction
Album: Dark Matter
Golden Diskó Ship
Wildly Floral, Slightly Damp
Album: Araceae
Urlaub in Polen
Impulse Response
Album: All
Zenker Brothers
Divided Society
Cosmic Transmission
Pantha du Prince
The Crown Territory (Roman Flügel Remix)
Conference of Trees