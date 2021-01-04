Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 04.01.2021

Montag, 04. Januar 2021

Kevin Morby
Sundowner
Album: Sundowner

Sufjan Stevens
America
Album: The Ascension

Deap Lips
Home Thru Hell
Album: Deap Lips

Nadine Shah
Kitchen Sink
Album: Kitchen Sink

Ghostpoet
Breaking Cover
Album: I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

Haiyti
Photoshoot
Album: Sui Sui

Keleketla!
International Love Affair
Album: Mood

Moses Boyd
Stranger than fiction
Album: Dark Matter

Golden Diskó Ship
Wildly Floral, Slightly Damp
Album: Araceae

Urlaub in Polen
Impulse Response
Album: All

Zenker Brothers
Divided Society
Cosmic Transmission

Pantha du Prince
The Crown Territory (Roman Flügel Remix)
Conference of Trees


