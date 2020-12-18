Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 18.12.2020

18 Dezember

Freitag, 18. Dezember 2020

Diabolical Liberties
Chicken Run The Highstreet
Album: High Protection & The Sportswear Mystics

Diabolical Liberties
Sliders
Album: High Protection & The Sportswear Mystics

Diabolical Liberties
The We Were Money
Album: High Protection & The Sportswear Mystics

Liam Bailey
Champion
Album: Champion ep

Geins´t Et L.Pettigand
Shape of stories
Album: Like This Maybe Or This

King Hannah
Crème Brulée
Album: Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine EP

Palo Alto
Rhizome
Album: Difference and Repetition_ A Musical Evocation of Gilles Deleuze

Little Dragon & Moses Sumney
The Other Lover
Album: The Other Lover

Joan As Police Woman
Spread
Album: Cover 2

Geins´t Et L.Pettigand
Chut
Album: Like This Maybe Or This

Matt Elliott
Farewell To All We Know
Album: Farewell To All We Know

Matt Elliott
Hating The Player, Hating The Game
Album: Farewell To All We Know


