Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 19.12.2020

19 Dezember

Samstag, 19. Dezember 2020

Mxmtoon
Ok on your Own (feat. Carly Rae Jespen)
Single

Bright Eyes
Dance and sing
Album: Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was

C’est Karma
Pool Party
Album: EP Farbfilm

Dekker
I think you know
Album: Slow Reveal: Chapter One

Jade Bird
Headstart
Single

Die höchste Eisenbahn
Louise (Wald Session)
Single

Star Feminine Band
Rew Be Me
Album: Star Feminine Band

Travis
A Ghost
Album: 10 Songs

Oneohtrix Point Never
Long Road Home
Single

Nick Cave
Galleon Ship
Single

Basia Bulat
Are you in love
Federnelken
Gschichten vom Opa
Single

Foushée
Deep End
Single

Rufus Wainwright
Alone Time
Album: Unfollow the rules


