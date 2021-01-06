Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 06.01.2021

06 Januar

Mittwoch, 06. Januar 2021

Coco
Empty Beach
Single

The Innocence Mission
At Lake Maureen
Album: See You Tomorrow

Perfume Genius
Jason
Album: Set My Heart On Fire

The Killers
My Own Soul’s Warning
Album: Imploding the Mirage

Waxahatchee
Can’t Do Much
Album: Saint Cloud

Westerman
The Line
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead

Porridge Radio
7 Seconds
Single

Fenne Lily
I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You
Album: BREACH

Hayiti
Barrio feat. Veysel
Album: SUI SUI

Kelly Lee Owens
MELT!
Album: Inner Song

Ela Minus
Megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion

Bad Bunny
Safaera feat. Jowell & Randy, Nengo Flow
Album: YHLQMDLG

Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky


2