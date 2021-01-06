Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
06. Januar
Mittwoch, 06. Januar 2021
Coco
Empty Beach
Single
The Innocence Mission
At Lake Maureen
Album: See You Tomorrow
Perfume Genius
Jason
Album: Set My Heart On Fire
The Killers
My Own Soul’s Warning
Album: Imploding the Mirage
Waxahatchee
Can’t Do Much
Album: Saint Cloud
Westerman
The Line
Album: Your Hero Is Not Dead
Porridge Radio
7 Seconds
Single
Fenne Lily
I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You
Album: BREACH
Hayiti
Barrio feat. Veysel
Album: SUI SUI
Kelly Lee Owens
MELT!
Album: Inner Song
Ela Minus
Megapunk
Album: Acts of Rebellion
Bad Bunny
Safaera feat. Jowell & Randy, Nengo Flow
Album: YHLQMDLG
Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky