Playlist Roderich Fabian
15. Dezember
Dienstag, 15. Dezember 2020
Paul McCartney
Despite repeated Warnings
Album: Egypt Station
Gone is Gone
Breaks
Album: If everything happens for a Reason…Then Nothing really maters at all
Lettuce
Checker Wrecker
Album: Resonate
Average White Band
Pick up the Pieces
Single
Thundercat feat Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B
Fair Chance (Dloating Points Remix)
Single
Salomea
Heroine
Album: Bathing in Flowers
King Crimson
21st Century Schizoid Man
Album: In the Court of the Crimson King
Client_03
User Viewpoint
Album: User Viewpoint EP
Eric Random
Is the Sun up
Album: No-Go
Make Boys Cry
Lineau
Album: Glass Cannon