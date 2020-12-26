Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 26.12.2020

26 Dezember

Samstag, 26. Dezember 2020

Sault
Black is
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Kelly Lee Owens
Melt
Album: Inner Song

Pinch & Inezi
Change is a must
Album: Reality Tunnels

Sault
Don’t shoot, Guns down
Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Single: 7Inch

Kevin Morby
Brother, Sister
Album: Sundowner

Bill Callahan
Let’s move to the country
Album: Gold Record

Bob Dylan
Murder Most Foul
Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways

Irreversible Entanglements
No mas
Album: Who sent you

Farhot
Feel ugly
Album: 7Inch

Theo Parrish
This is for you
Album: Wuddaji

Moodymann
Do wrong
Album: Taken away

Hayiti
Barrio (feat. Vessel)
Album: Sui Sui

Clipping
Say the name
Album: Visions of bodies being burned

Sessa
Tanto
Album: Grandeza

The Incredible Nana
Improvisacao
Album: The Incredible Nana with Agustin Pereyra Lucena

Akofa Akkoussah
Ramer sans rame
Album: Akofa Akkoussah


