Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 26. Dezember 2020

Sault

Black is

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Kelly Lee Owens

Melt

Album: Inner Song

Pinch & Inezi

Change is a must

Album: Reality Tunnels

Sault

Don’t shoot, Guns down

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid

George Floyd

Single: 7Inch

Kevin Morby

Brother, Sister

Album: Sundowner

Bill Callahan

Let’s move to the country

Album: Gold Record

Bob Dylan

Murder Most Foul

Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways

Irreversible Entanglements

No mas

Album: Who sent you

Farhot

Feel ugly

Album: 7Inch

Theo Parrish

This is for you

Album: Wuddaji

Moodymann

Do wrong

Album: Taken away

Hayiti

Barrio (feat. Vessel)

Album: Sui Sui

Clipping

Say the name

Album: Visions of bodies being burned

Sessa

Tanto

Album: Grandeza

The Incredible Nana

Improvisacao

Album: The Incredible Nana with Agustin Pereyra Lucena