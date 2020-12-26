Playlist Michael Bartle
26. Dezember
Samstag, 26. Dezember 2020
Sault
Black is
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Kelly Lee Owens
Melt
Album: Inner Song
Pinch & Inezi
Change is a must
Album: Reality Tunnels
Sault
Don’t shoot, Guns down
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Single: 7Inch
Kevin Morby
Brother, Sister
Album: Sundowner
Bill Callahan
Let’s move to the country
Album: Gold Record
Bob Dylan
Murder Most Foul
Album: Rough and Rowdy Ways
Irreversible Entanglements
No mas
Album: Who sent you
Farhot
Feel ugly
Album: 7Inch
Theo Parrish
This is for you
Album: Wuddaji
Moodymann
Do wrong
Album: Taken away
Hayiti
Barrio (feat. Vessel)
Album: Sui Sui
Clipping
Say the name
Album: Visions of bodies being burned
Sessa
Tanto
Album: Grandeza
The Incredible Nana
Improvisacao
Album: The Incredible Nana with Agustin Pereyra Lucena
Akofa Akkoussah
Ramer sans rame
Album: Akofa Akkoussah