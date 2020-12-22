Playlist Roderich Fabian
22. Dezember
Dienstag, 22. Dezember 2020
Squirrel Flower
Street Light Blues
Album: I was born swimming
Kassa Overall
Show me a Prison
Album: I think I’m good
Waxahatchee
Witches
Album: Saint Cloud
Hamilton Leithauser
Isabella
Album: The Loves of your Life
Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky
Bob Dylan
I’ve made up my Mind to give myself to you
Album: Rough and rowdy Ways
Illuminati Hotties
Freequent Letdown
Album: Free I.H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For
Bright Eyes
Persona non Grata
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was
Sufjan Stevens
Die happy
Album: The Ascension
Woodkid
Goliath
Album: S16
Jacob Collier
Count the People
Album: Djesse Vol.3
Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu
Renegade Breakdown
Album: Renegade Breakdown