Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 22.12.2020

22 Dezember

Dienstag, 22. Dezember 2020

Squirrel Flower
Street Light Blues
Album: I was born swimming

Kassa Overall
Show me a Prison
Album: I think I’m good

Waxahatchee
Witches
Album: Saint Cloud

Hamilton Leithauser
Isabella
Album: The Loves of your Life

Coriky
Clean Kill
Album: Coriky

Bob Dylan
I’ve made up my Mind to give myself to you
Album: Rough and rowdy Ways

Illuminati Hotties
Freequent Letdown
Album: Free I.H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For

Bright Eyes
Persona non Grata
Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Sufjan Stevens
Die happy
Album: The Ascension

Woodkid
Goliath
Album: S16

Jacob Collier
Count the People
Album: Djesse Vol.3

Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu
Renegade Breakdown
Album: Renegade Breakdown


