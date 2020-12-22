Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 22. Dezember 2020

Squirrel Flower

Street Light Blues

Album: I was born swimming

Kassa Overall

Show me a Prison

Album: I think I’m good

Waxahatchee

Witches

Album: Saint Cloud

Hamilton Leithauser

Isabella

Album: The Loves of your Life

Coriky

Clean Kill

Album: Coriky

Bob Dylan

I’ve made up my Mind to give myself to you

Album: Rough and rowdy Ways

Illuminati Hotties

Freequent Letdown

Album: Free I.H: This Is Not The One You've Been Waiting For

Bright Eyes

Persona non Grata

Album: Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was

Sufjan Stevens

Die happy

Album: The Ascension

Woodkid

Goliath

Album: S16

Jacob Collier

Count the People

Album: Djesse Vol.3