Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 09. Dezember 2020

Phoebe Bridgers: If We Make It Through December

Single

Phoebe Bridgers: 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night

Single

Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street

Album: Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.

Kevin Coyne: Marlene

Album: Marjory Razorblade

Kevin Coyne: World Is Full Of Fools

Album: Millionaires And Teddy Bears

Dirty Projectors: Searching Spirit

5 EPs

Ducks on Drugs: Gib mir Gefühle

Album: Stabil Labil

Ducks on Drugs: Mowgli

Album: Stabil Labil

Mira Mann: Komm Einfach

Single

DJ Hell: House Music

Album: House Music Box (Past Present, No Future)

Bicep: Saku feat. Clara La San

Single

Shygirl: Siren

Album: ALIAS

Monsters of Folk: The Sandman, the Breakman and Me

Album: Monsters of Folk

She & Him: I Was Made For You

Album: Volume One