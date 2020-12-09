Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
09. Dezember
Mittwoch, 09. Dezember 2020
Phoebe Bridgers: If We Make It Through December
Single
Phoebe Bridgers: 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night
Single
Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street
Album: Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.
Kevin Coyne: Marlene
Album: Marjory Razorblade
Kevin Coyne: World Is Full Of Fools
Album: Millionaires And Teddy Bears
Dirty Projectors: Searching Spirit
5 EPs
Ducks on Drugs: Gib mir Gefühle
Album: Stabil Labil
Ducks on Drugs: Mowgli
Album: Stabil Labil
Mira Mann: Komm Einfach
Single
DJ Hell: House Music
Album: House Music Box (Past Present, No Future)
Bicep: Saku feat. Clara La San
Single
Shygirl: Siren
Album: ALIAS
Monsters of Folk: The Sandman, the Breakman and Me
Album: Monsters of Folk
She & Him: I Was Made For You
Album: Volume One
M. Ward: For Heaven’s Sake
Album: Think of Spring