Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 09.12.2020

09 Dezember

Mittwoch, 09. Dezember 2020

Phoebe Bridgers: If We Make It Through December
Single

Phoebe Bridgers: 7 O’Clock News/Silent Night
Single

Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street
Album: Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.

Kevin Coyne: Marlene
Album: Marjory Razorblade

Kevin Coyne: World Is Full Of Fools
Album: Millionaires And Teddy Bears

Dirty Projectors: Searching Spirit
5 EPs

Ducks on Drugs: Gib mir Gefühle
Album: Stabil Labil

Ducks on Drugs: Mowgli
Album: Stabil Labil

Mira Mann: Komm Einfach
Single

DJ Hell: House Music
Album: House Music Box (Past Present, No Future)

Bicep: Saku feat. Clara La San
Single

Shygirl: Siren
Album: ALIAS

Monsters of Folk: The Sandman, the Breakman and Me
Album: Monsters of Folk

She & Him: I Was Made For You
Album: Volume One

M. Ward: For Heaven’s Sake
Album: Think of Spring


