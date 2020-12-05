Playlist Michael Bartle
05. Dezember
Samstag, 05. Dezember 2020
Sault
In the beginning & the end
Album: Untitled (Rise)
Loyle Carner
Yesterday (feat. Madlib)
Album: 7 Inch
Spaza
Mangaliza Sokubwe
Album: Uprize
Spaza
Banna Ba Batsumi
Album: Uprize
The Durutti Column
Otis
Album: Vini Reilly
Young Marble Giants
Searching for Mr. Right
Album: Colossal Youth
Haiyti
Barrio (feat. Vessel)
Album: Sui Sui
Nearly God (Tricky)
Poems
Album: Nearly God
Fun Boy Three
The Lunatics are takin’ over the asylum
Album: Fun Boy Three
Carioca & Devas
Canto Dos Pescadores
Album: Misterios Da Amazonia
The Incredible Nana
Improvisacao
Album: The Incredible Nana with Agustin Pereyra Lucena
Trio Ternura
Liz
Album: Trio Ternura
The Rattles
The Witch
Album: The Witch