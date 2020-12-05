Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 05.12.2020

05 Dezember

Samstag, 05. Dezember 2020

Sault
In the beginning & the end
Album: Untitled (Rise)

Loyle Carner
Yesterday (feat. Madlib)
Album: 7 Inch

Spaza
Mangaliza Sokubwe
Album: Uprize

Spaza
Banna Ba Batsumi
Album: Uprize

The Durutti Column
Otis
Album: Vini Reilly

Young Marble Giants
Searching for Mr. Right
Album: Colossal Youth

Haiyti
Barrio (feat. Vessel)
Album: Sui Sui

Nearly God (Tricky)
Poems
Album: Nearly God

Fun Boy Three
The Lunatics are takin’ over the asylum
Album: Fun Boy Three

Carioca & Devas
Canto Dos Pescadores
Album: Misterios Da Amazonia

The Incredible Nana
Improvisacao
Album: The Incredible Nana with Agustin Pereyra Lucena

Trio Ternura
Liz
Album: Trio Ternura

The Rattles
The Witch
Album: The Witch


