Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 24.11.2020

24 November

Dienstag, 24. November 2020

Chicago: Beginnings
Album: Chicago Transit Authority

David Bowie: Absolute Beginners
Single

John Lennon: (Just like) Starting over
Single

Leonard Cohen: Anthem
Album: The Future

Mel & Tim: Starting all over again
Album: Starting all over again

Elaine Brown: The End of Silence
Album: Seize the Time - The Black Panther Party

Velvet Underground: The first Time ever I saw your Face
Album: First Takw

Knarf Rellöm: Hey everybody
Album: Fehler is King

Bright Eyes: First Day of my Life
Album: I’m wide awake it’s Morning


