Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 24. November 2020

Chicago: Beginnings

Album: Chicago Transit Authority

David Bowie: Absolute Beginners

Single

John Lennon: (Just like) Starting over

Single

Leonard Cohen: Anthem

Album: The Future

Mel & Tim: Starting all over again

Album: Starting all over again

Elaine Brown: The End of Silence

Album: Seize the Time - The Black Panther Party

Velvet Underground: The first Time ever I saw your Face

Album: First Takw

Knarf Rellöm: Hey everybody

Album: Fehler is King

Bright Eyes: First Day of my Life

Album: I’m wide awake it’s Morning