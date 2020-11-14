Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 14. November 2020

Mad Professor: Radiation Rules The Nation

Album: No Protection

Cedric Im Brooks: Outcry

Album: & The Light Of Saba

African Head Charge: Dervish Chant

Album: Songs Of Praise

David Crosby: Cowboy Sound

Album: If I could only remember my name

Crosby, Sills & Nash: Gunnevere

Album: Crosby, Sills & Nash

Young T & Bugsey: Strike a pose

Album: Plead the 5th

Farhot: Feeling ugly

Album: Kabul Fire Vol 2

Grauzone: Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)

Album: 12 Inch

Weval: Days

Album: Weval

Sleaford Mods: Mork’n’Mindy (feat.Billy Nomates)

Album: Spare Ribs

Joubert Singers: Stand on the world (Larry Levan’s Radio Edit)

John Prime: I remember everything

Album: I remember everything