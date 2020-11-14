Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 14.11.2020

Mad Professor: Radiation Rules The Nation
Album: No Protection

Cedric Im Brooks: Outcry
Album: & The Light Of Saba

African Head Charge: Dervish Chant
Album: Songs Of Praise

David Crosby: Cowboy Sound
Album: If I could only remember my name

Crosby, Sills & Nash: Gunnevere
Album: Crosby, Sills & Nash

Young T & Bugsey: Strike a pose
Album: Plead the 5th

Farhot: Feeling ugly
Album: Kabul Fire Vol 2

Grauzone: Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)
Album: 12 Inch

Weval: Days
Album: Weval

Sleaford Mods: Mork’n’Mindy (feat.Billy Nomates)
Album: Spare Ribs

Joubert Singers: Stand on the world (Larry Levan’s Radio Edit)

John Prime: I remember everything
Album: I remember everything


0