Playlist Michael Bartle
14. November
Samstag, 14. November 2020
Mad Professor: Radiation Rules The Nation
Album: No Protection
Cedric Im Brooks: Outcry
Album: & The Light Of Saba
African Head Charge: Dervish Chant
Album: Songs Of Praise
David Crosby: Cowboy Sound
Album: If I could only remember my name
Crosby, Sills & Nash: Gunnevere
Album: Crosby, Sills & Nash
Young T & Bugsey: Strike a pose
Album: Plead the 5th
Farhot: Feeling ugly
Album: Kabul Fire Vol 2
Grauzone: Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)
Album: 12 Inch
Weval: Days
Album: Weval
Sleaford Mods: Mork’n’Mindy (feat.Billy Nomates)
Album: Spare Ribs
Joubert Singers: Stand on the world (Larry Levan’s Radio Edit)
John Prime: I remember everything
Album: I remember everything