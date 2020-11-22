Playlist Angie Portmann
22. November
Sonntag, 22. November 2020
Ela Minus
They told us it was hard, but they were wrong
Album: Acts of Rebellion
Fatima Al-Qadiri
Szechuan
Album: Asiatisch
Sevdaliza
Dormant
Album: Shabrang
Tirzah
Gladly
Album: Devotion
Good sad happy bad
Bubble
Album: Shades
Good sad happy bad
Album: Shades
Unbite
Tired and wired
Album: Fang
Jonie Mitchell
Little green (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbour, 27.10.1967)
Album: Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Jonie Mitchell
Hejira
Album: Hejira
Solange
Don’t touch my hair
Album: A seat at the table
Juana Molina
Sin dones
Album: Anrmal
Hope
Shame (Gudrun Gut-Remix)
Album: Shame Remixes (EP)