Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Angie Portmann

Stand: 22.11.2020

Sonntag, 22. November 2020

Ela Minus
They told us it was hard, but they were wrong
Album: Acts of Rebellion

Fatima Al-Qadiri
Szechuan
Album: Asiatisch

Sevdaliza
Dormant
Album: Shabrang

Tirzah
Gladly
Album: Devotion

Good sad happy bad
Bubble
Album: Shades

Album: Shades

Unbite
Tired and wired
Album: Fang

Jonie Mitchell
Little green (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbour, 27.10.1967)
Album: Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Jonie Mitchell
Hejira
Album: Hejira

Solange
Don’t touch my hair
Album: A seat at the table

Juana Molina
Sin dones
Album: Anrmal

Hope
Shame (Gudrun Gut-Remix)
Album: Shame Remixes (EP)


