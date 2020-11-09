Playlist Ralf Summer
09. November
Montag, 09. November 2020
Massive Attack
Unfinished Sympathy
Album: Blue Lines
Charles Webster
This Is Real feat. Shara Nelson
Album: Decision Time
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Swallowed By The Moon
Album: 1995
Khruangbin
Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)
Album: V.A. Late Night Tales by Khruangbin
Karen O & Willie Nelson
Under Pressure
Single
The Nix ft Laetitia Sadier
Until Now, All Is Well
Album: Sausage Studio Sessions
Oneohtrix Point Never
Long Road Home ft Caroline Polachek
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never
Call Super
Arpo Sunk
Album: Arpo
Call Super
Every Mouth Teeth Missing
Album: Every Mouth Teeth Missing
All Diese Gewalt
Maske
Album: Andere
Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Single
Lambchop
The Hustle
Album: Flotus