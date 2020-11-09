Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 09.11.2020

Massive Attack
Unfinished Sympathy
Album: Blue Lines

Charles Webster
This Is Real feat. Shara Nelson
Album: Decision Time

Kruder & Dorfmeister
Swallowed By The Moon
Album: 1995

Khruangbin
Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)
Album: V.A. Late Night Tales by Khruangbin

Karen O & Willie Nelson
Under Pressure
Single

The Nix ft Laetitia Sadier
Until Now, All Is Well
Album: Sausage Studio Sessions

Oneohtrix Point Never
Long Road Home ft Caroline Polachek
Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Call Super
Arpo Sunk
Album: Arpo

Call Super
Every Mouth Teeth Missing
Album: Every Mouth Teeth Missing

All Diese Gewalt
Maske
Album: Andere

Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Single

Lambchop
The Hustle
Album: Flotus


