Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 09. November 2020

Massive Attack

Unfinished Sympathy

Album: Blue Lines

Charles Webster

This Is Real feat. Shara Nelson

Album: Decision Time

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Swallowed By The Moon

Album: 1995

Khruangbin

Summer Madness (Exclusive Cover Version)

Album: V.A. Late Night Tales by Khruangbin

Karen O & Willie Nelson

Under Pressure

Single

The Nix ft Laetitia Sadier

Until Now, All Is Well

Album: Sausage Studio Sessions

Oneohtrix Point Never

Long Road Home ft Caroline Polachek

Album: Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

Call Super

Arpo Sunk

Album: Arpo

Call Super

Every Mouth Teeth Missing

Album: Every Mouth Teeth Missing

All Diese Gewalt

Maske

Album: Andere

Sophia Kennedy

Orange Tic Tac

Single

Lambchop

The Hustle

Album: Flotus